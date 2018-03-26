× First Warning Forecast: 20 Degree Warm Up

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We have a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. We have been on the windy side coming from the northeast 10-15 mph gusting to 30. With the chilly temperatures and wind combined our feel like temperatures mainly for the coast are only in the 30s.



Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows returning to the mid 30s. Winds will start to back down tonight. Wind chill values will still drop into the low 30s.

Tomorrow we will wake up to temperatures in the 30s and a chance at some patchy fog. Highs will warm to near 50 tomorrow with a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance at some pop up showers.

Expect a big warm up for the second half of the week. Highs will climb into the lower 70s on Wednesday and into the mid 70s on Thursday. Both Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain Wednesday and a 20% chance of rain for Thursday night.

Cloud cover will increase for the end of the week and we will see a 60% chance of rain for Friday.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NE 10-20G25

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Highs near 50. Winds: NE 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 26th

1988 F0 Tornado: Chowan Co

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.