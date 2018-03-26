Egg drop competition returns to Nauticus in April

NORFOLK, Va. – Get egg-cited!

Nauticus will host its annual Egg Drop Contest on Saturday, April 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is sponsored by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.

This competition challenges participants to design specially engineered containers that will protect an egg when dropped from the museum’s second and third floor balconies (approximately 20 feet and 40 high, respectively). The lightest device that comes closest to the target while protecting the egg wins.

Participants of all ages are welcome.

Watching the event is included in regular Nauticus admission.

Nauticus is located at 1 Waterside Drive in Downtown Norfolk.

