× DYNASTY new episode, Friday 3/30 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Enter Alexis”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

NICOLETTE SHERIDAN GUEST STARS – The arrival of Alexis (guest star Nicollette Sheridan) has thrown the entire Carrington family into disarray. After Alexis receives a fortune from Grandpa’s will, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) sets out to prove her mother weaseled her way into it. Meanwhile, Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) tries to keep Alexis away from her already shaky marriage to Blake (Grant Show). Sam Adegoke, James Mackay, Rafael de la Fuente, Alan Dale and Robert C. Riley also star. Sallie Patrick and Christopher Fife wrote the episode, directed by Jeff Byrd (#116). Original airdate 3/30/2018.