Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Breezy with gradual clearing

Happy Sunday!

Clouds to start the day, with a few scattered showers for North Carolina. Skies will gradually clear throughout the day. It will be blustery with gusty winds out of the northeast. We could see gusts up to 30 mph. High temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50. That’s still well-below normal for this time of year.

Another breezy day to start the work week, but it’s looking sunny and dry. Temperatures will warm to the upper 40s to near 50. We will want to watch out for some tidal flooding at times of high tide, since we’ll be dealing with a persistent northeasterly wind.

A very similar day on tap for Tuesday. Temperatures will warm to right around the 50 degree mark. It won’t be as breezy.

Temperatures should feel more spring-like by midweek. Highs on Wednesday near 60 under partly cloudy skies.

More clouds for Thursday, but highs will warm into the mid and upper 60s.

A system will move in Friday bringing us some showers. Highs will warm to the mid 60s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

