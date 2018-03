NORFOLK, Va. – If you missed Waterside’s silent disco in January, here’s your second chance to get your groove on…silently.

Norfolk’s Waterside District is throwing another silent disco on April 7 at 10 p.m. Three different DJs will spin the latest dance hits to each guest’s personal pair of headphones.

Tickets are $15 and include admission to the disco and one set of headphones.

The event will take place at the Harbor Club at 333 Waterside Drive in Downtown Norfolk.

Click here to buy tickets.