On Friday evening, officers received a call of shots fired in the area of Denbigh Blvd. The firearm was recovered and one subject was charged with possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm and reckless handling. pic.twitter.com/QJxfjNDxoH — NNPD North Precinct (@NNPDNorth) March 25, 2018

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A person in Newport News was arrested after allegedly firing gunshots in the Denbigh Blvd. area of the city.

According to Newport News Police officials, a call was originally received by dispatch of shots being fired in that area of the city, which led them to the suspect.

The suspect is being charged with possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm and reckless driving.