NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 45-year-old man was injured in a shooting late Saturday night.

Newport News Communications received a call around 11:00 p.m. for a shooting on Great Oaks Circle.

Police arrived on scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks and left leg.

The man was transported by medics to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to officials, there is no suspect information and the incident is under investigation.