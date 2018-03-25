Interested in adopting a drain? Va. Beach is hoping so

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – In September 2017 the Virginia Beach City Council approved a new Adopt-a-Drain program, and are still looking for people to offer care to city storm drains.

The program is similar to other Adopt-a-Drain programs around the country, and is still accepting volunteers who would like to help keep drains clean and protect their local waterways.

Virginia Beach officials say that debris that makes its way into storm drains can also contribute to localized flooding in cases of heavy build-up and rainfall. This program gives them a way of helping prevent problems that can occur.

Officials say that this can be done by people simply adopting storm drains in their neighborhoods and pledging to sweep around the drains a few times a year.

“The Adopt-a-Drain program is a great way to engage in environmental stewardship. Adopters bring awareness of stormwater pollution issues to their neighborhoods while helping to reduce litter and debris in our local waterways,” said City Councilwoman Jessica Abbott.

Abbott proposed the program after observing storm drains while walking her dog.

For more information about the Adopt-a-Drain program, click here.