First Warning Forecast: Chilly, then warming up

An isolated shower moved across some of the area this evening. We are now looking at much drier conditions. Expect skies to be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid and upper 30s.

A sunny day on tap to start the work week. That sunshine will be deceiving though! Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s for most. Some inland areas could break into the 50s. It will continue to be blustery with winds out of the northeast at 15-25 mph. Since we’ve been dealing with this persistent northeast wind, we will have to watch out for some nuisance-level tidal flooding. High tide at Sewell’s Point is 5:00 am and 6:00 pm on Monday.

We’ll see a little more cloud cover on Tuesday as a warm front approaches. Temperatures will be a few degrees milder, with highs near 50.

Winds will switch to the southwest on Wednesday as an area of high pressure moves off the coast. This is good news for us! We’ll finally see some spring-like temperatures. Temperatures will warm to the low and mid-60s, with cooler temperatures along the Eastern Shore.

We are tracking a system that could bring us some rain and storms to end the work week. Highs on Thursday could reach 70 degrees. Better chances for the showers and storms on Friday. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

Cooler, but drier for the weekend with highs in the upper 50s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

