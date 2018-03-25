Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk to host free family day

NORFOLK, Va. – The Chrysler Museum of Art is hosting a free South America Family Day on April 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission to the Chrysler’s general collection is free, but this is a special event in conjunction with their exhibition Highest Heaven. Highest Heaven features more than 100 objects displaying the encounters between the artistic cultures of Europe and the New World during the 18th century.

Here’s the schedule of events:

10 a.m. – Doors open

10 a.m.– 3 p.m.–Live animals on the lawn! Attendees can pet and meet animals native to South America.

10 a.m.– 3 p.m.–In Huber Court, meet Peruvian artist Carlos Arias and watch him demonstrate traditional Peruvian art making techniques.

10 a.m.– 3 p.m. – Make your very own Llama or silver necklace at one of our art making tables.

11 a.m. – Enjoy a reading of “Llama Llama Red Pajama” by Anna Dewdney in our newest exhibition Highest Heaven.

Noon – Head over to the Chrysler Museum Glass Studio to experience a hot glassblowing demonstration.

1 p.m. – In the Precolumbian Galleries, hear a musical performance by Jorge Aguirre and Eldon Sully.

2 p.m. – Enjoy two dance performances in the Kaufman Theater presented by Centro Cultural Sentimientos y Raíces del Perú.