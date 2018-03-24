Water Lantern Festival coming to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – People will able to watch the magic of the lanterns as they light up the water at the One World Lantern Festival at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach.

Attendees can write down some of their hopes and dreams, or a letter to a loved on a lantern, then send it out into the water.

The event is on August 4 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The lanterns will be launched into the water about 30 minutes before sunset and will continue to be launched into the water for 1-2 hours until everyone has had an opportunity to put their lantern in the water. Throughout the night there will be food trucks, music and other fun.

Each ticket includes one lantern, a lantern marker, mini flashlight and a wristband. Kids ages 4-12 will receive a mini flashlight and a wrist band.

Click here to buy a ticket.