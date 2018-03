VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A local realty company helped make a memorable night for military dads and their daughters.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty sponsored 25 Active Duty Military Dads and Military Dad figures to attend the Point’s Sold Out Daddy Daughter Dance at The Founder’s Inn and Spa.

Towne Realty’s next military appreciation event will be the 95.7 R&B’s Soul Music Festival at the Hampton Coliseum.

Active duty military can have the chance to win tickets by visiting here.