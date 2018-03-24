There’s the beef: Wendy’s disses McDonald’s, Burger King in new mixtape

In 1984, Wendy’s asked, “Where’s the beef?” In 2018, we’ve found it – and it’s on the Internet.

The fast food chain dropped a surprise mixtape titled We Beefin’? Friday, and they didn’t hold back.

The five-track project, including the instant classic ‘Rest in Grease,’ takes potshots at two of its most well-known competitors in the fast food industry, McDonald’s and Burger King.

The mixtape drops now. Not pulling punches. We Beefin’. pic.twitter.com/H1Rm1ODYC4 — Wendy's (@Wendys) March 23, 2018

“You number one? That’s a joke/Why your ice cream machine always broke?/Why your drive-thru always slow?/Why your innovation can’t grow?” the female MC, presumably Wendy herself, spits over a distorted beat.

Wendy’s is known for its witty and often savage replies on Twitter, but this takes it to another level. As of early Satruday neither McDonald’s nor Burger King have responded to the diss, but here’s hoping they do so we can get the rap battle we deserve.

Give We Beefin’? a listen: