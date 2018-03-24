× First Warning Forecast: Rain/wintry mix overnight, mainly North Carolina

An area of low pressure will move in from the west tonight and cross the Carolinas. Increasing clouds will continue into tonight ahead of the system. This system looks to mainly affect communities in North Carolina. That is where we will see the best chance for rain and the best chance for that rain to switch over to a little wet snow. Little to no accumulation is expected and many folks won’t even see any snow. Most of our viewing area in Virginia will stay dry. Especially the Eastern Shore and the Peninsulas.

Some rain/mix will carry into Sunday morning for mainly North Carolina. That will move out by late morning, with some clearing skies to follow. It will be a blustery Sunday with highs in the mid and upper 40s, with gusty winds out of the northeast. We could see gusts up to 30 mph.

Another breezy day to start the work week, but it’s looking sunny and dry. Temperatures will warm to the upper 40s to near 50. We will want to watch out for some tidal flooding at times of high tide, since we’ll be dealing with a persistent northeasterly wind.

A very similar day on tap for Tuesday. Temperatures will warm to right around the 50 degree mark. It won’t be as breezy.

Temperatures should feel more spring-like by midweek. Highs on Wednesday near 60 under partly cloudy skies.

More clouds for Thursday, but highs will warm into the mid and upper 60s.

A system will move in Friday bringing us some showers. Highs will warm to the mid 60s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

