First Warning Forecast: Chances for wintry weather have dwindled, mainly light rain overnight

Happy Saturday!

Sunshine to start the day, with increasing clouds as the day progresses. High pressure will keep us dry for the daylight hours, with rain chances increasing (especially for North Carolina) tonight. We are tracking an area of low pressure that will approach from the west and will cross Carolina tonight. Any snow or wintry mix chances have dwindled for our viewing area. Just keeping a slight chance for a little wet snow to mix in. Doesn’t look like it will amount to anything. A big portion of our viewing area will actually stay mostly dry tonight. The Peninsulas and Eastern Shore look to get little if any precipitation. We will continue to monitor the system. This isn’t going to be a big event, do don’t cancel plans. Highs today in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight with a slight chance of rain/mix (for areas away from the coast).

Cloudy skies to start the day on Sunday, with decreasing clouds as the day progresses. A little light rain or wintry mix possible away from the coast early. It will be blustery with wind gusts up to 30 mph and highs only in the upper 40s.

Another chilly day to start the work week with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperatures will warm into the 60s for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

