57-year-old man shot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 57-year-old man was shot in Newport News Saturday evening.

According to police, the shooting was in the 400 block of Manor Road in the city, and happened around 7 p.m.

The man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his lower left thigh.

Police say that he was walking from a nearby convenience store when he heard gunshots. When the victim began to run, he felt stinging on his leg and realized he was shot.

The victim ran home and called 911. Medics did respond but the 57-year-old was not transported from his home by first responders.

Police are still investigating this shooting.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Related Links:

Virginia State Police investigating fatal shooting on I-64 in Newport News