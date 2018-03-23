Two displaced in early morning Chesapeake fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Two people were displaced after a fire in the South Norfolk section of the city.

According to officials, dispatchers were contacted about the fire in the 1300 block of Algona Road around 3 a.m.

Once firefighters arrived, the fire was brought under control by 3:37 a.m.

The fire started in the one-story family home caused major damage to a car and minor damage to the home next door.

There were no injuries that resulted because of this fire, and the cause of it is still under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the two people who were displaced.