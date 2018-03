Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A giant animatronic T-Rex went up in flames at a Colorado dinosaur park on Thursday!

The T-Rex is part of the Dinosaur Wild Walk at the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience in Canon City, Colorado.

The Dinosaur Experience said in a post on their Facebook page that the T-Rex caught fire as a result of an electrical issue.

Luckily, no one was injured. The park says they're planning on replacing the T-Rex as soon as they can.