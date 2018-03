VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A car rear-ended a school bus on S. Independence Boulevard Friday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. Five students from Pembroke Elementary School were on board at the time of the incident.

There were no reported injuries, and the children’s parents were notified.

There is no further information.

