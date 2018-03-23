× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Most of the day will be dry, wintry mix possible overnight

A few clouds overnight with lows in the low 30s.

Sunshine to start the day on Saturday, with highs in the mid and upper 40s. Clouds will increase throughout the day as an area of low pressure approaches from the west. Rain showers will move in after sunset from SW to NE. Showers will start as rain but as temperatures drop overnight, we will see snow mix in, especially for areas close to I-95.

Showers will move out Sunday morning and clouds will clear out Sunday afternoon. Snow accumulation will be limited to less than 1” for areas near I-95, inland Southside and inland NC. Coastal areas will see mostly (or all) rain. It will be chilly this weekend with highs in the mid 40s. Winds will be light on Saturday but will pick up again on Sunday.

Another chilly day to start the work week with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperatures will warm into the 60s for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.