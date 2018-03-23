Portsmouth man wins $4 million playing Virginia Lottery

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Portsmouth man won $4 million when he bought and played the “Super Cash Frenzy” scratcher game at a store in Suffolk.

Even though he won, Oliver Davis Jr. said that he might be in some trouble with his wife.

“I told my wife I wouldn’t do it (play the lottery) anymore,” said the Portsmouth man. “I think she’ll forgive me this time.”

Davis bought the winning ticket from the Dollar Delites, located at 6550 Hampton Roads Parkway in Suffolk. The store received a $10,000 bonus from Davis’ win.

According to the Virginia Lottery, the Super Cash Frenzy in one of dozens of scratchers from the Virginia Lottery that features prizes ranging from $30 million to $4 million.

The Virginia Lottery also said that this is the first time that the top prize was redeemed in this game, and the odds of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 1,285,200. The odds of winning any prize in Super Cash Frenzy are 1 in 4.47.

Davis, who did not immediately have plans on how he would use the money, had the option of taking the full $4 million prize over 30 years, or taking the one-time cash option of $2.6 million. He took the latter of the two options.

Davis lives in Portsmouth, which received more than $14.2 million in lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year. For more information and a complete list of lottery funds to Virginia school districts, click here.

According to the Virginia Lottery, the games played through its system generates more than $1.5 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools.