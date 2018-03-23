Norfolk needs your help reporting potholes

NORFOLK Va.- It’s the aftermath of winter weather, potholes!

They can be dangerous and cause serious damage to your car.

“Another one bites the dust,” Johnson said.

Nobody likes potholes

“Right here outside of my tire sliced it,” Johnson said.

Latrice Johnson was driving downtown Norfolk, turned down a road, and boom popped tire.

“It’s frustrating I wish it didn’t have to happen like this but thank God I have insurance,” Johnson said

April is pothole month and the city of Norfolk is hoping to fill the gaps and keep citizens driving smoothly.

“Norfolk public works is hard at work filling them and saving you taxpayer money,” (from video)

Last April Norfolk says on average they filled 150 potholes a day.

To do that again this month, they are asking for your help by reporting potholes when you see them.

Here’s all you need to do to join the pothole patrol.

If you find a pothole somewhere in Norfolk determine the location, describe the pothole and take a picture.

Ed langevin with Speedys Auto Service in Ghent says their shop is constantly flooded with people whose cars have pothole damage, Speedy’s bought a brand new alignment machine for the shop to help.

He said potholes can lead to expensive repairs.

“It can also affect your gas mileage pretty effective too because basically you are dragging your tires across the pavement instead of them rolling smoothly,” Langevin said.

There are three easy ways to report a pothole, for the full list go to wtkr dot com.

Three easy ways to report a pothole on city road

Call the Norfolk Cares IMPACT Call Center

757-664-6510

Email HealthyNeighborhoods@norfolk.gov

(please include a description of the pothole and the nearest address and cross street in your report)

Fill out the Pothole form on norfolk.gov