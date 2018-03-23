Newport News Schools earns national award for educating English learners

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The English as a Second Language program at Newport News Public Schools is now a grand prize winner in the National School Board Association’s 2018 Magna Awards program.

According to NNPS, the Magna program highlights equity in education, and the local school division was one of three school divisions to be awarded.

“I am extremely proud of our English as a Second Language program,” said Brian Nichols, acting superintendent. “From enrollment to graduation, Newport News Public Schools is ensuring that English Learners have the academic, social, and emotional supports they need to be successful.”

More than 1,500 EL’s (English Learners) apart of the English as a Second Language program at NNPS, represent 55 languages.

EL students study a variety of subjects through the NNPS program, including integrated language arts, math, science, social studies and related arts. They also are provided an English Language Support plan based on their level of proficiency in English.

NNPS will be highlighted in the April 2018 issue of American School Board Journal, and will be honored at the National School Board’s Association’s annual conference in San Antonio, Texas in April.