Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Nashville singer-songwriter Pam Rose has been nominated for two Grammy Awards and toured with rock star Sting, recording two CDs for his private label Pangaea Records. Pam stops by the studio to perform an original song for us while in town to perform at the Zieders American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach (March 24th).

Presented by Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music.

www.tidewateracoustic.org