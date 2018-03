Coming soon to a neighborhood near you. #MisterRogersStamp — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) March 22, 2018

The United States Postal Service will be released a Mr. Rodgers Forever Stamp to celebrate the life of the beloved child program star, who was famous for his show Mister Rodgers’ Neighborhood.

The First Day of Issue Ceremony was held at WQED’s Fred Rodgers Studio in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Friday.

WQED is where Fred Rodgers developed the show that would later attract millions of fans on PBS nationally.

Mister Rodgers’ Neighborhood ran from 1968-2001.

Rodgers died in 2003