Man sentenced to prison for dealing meth throughout Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday for his involvement in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine throughout Hampton Roads.

Court documents say 39-year-old Russell James Kerfoot conspired with Coy James Mullins of Palm Springs, California, and others to distribute methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” throughout Hampton Roads from 2016 to May 2017. The records say that Mullins shipped parcels containing meth through the mail to Kerfoot in Norfolk. Kerfoot then distributed the methamphetamine throughout the Tidewater region.

On May 8, 2017, the Virginia Beach Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations were advised that Kerfoot was en route to a location in Virginia Beach to conduct a drug transaction. Police then set up surveillance and saw Kerfoot arrive at the location in a blue SUV.

When uniformed police officers tried to make contact with Kerfoot, he ran into the bathroom of a retail store before he was arrested. Police seized approximately 69 grams of meth from the SUV’s glove compartment.

Two days later, Kerfoot returned to the store and tried to retrieve a stash of meth he had hidden in the bathroom during the previous incident. A store employee called the police, who found approximately 58 grams of meth hidden in the bathroom’s ceiling tiles.