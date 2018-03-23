Liebherr to invest $45 million at its Newport News facility

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Liebherr-International AG, one of the largest manufactures of construction machinery in the world, will be investing $45 million towards its Newport News facility.

According to a release from the company, Liebherr, who has been manufacturing for almost 48 years in Newport News, is continuing to grow its operations in the U.S.

The new expansion to Liebherr’s facility in the Peninsula will include the construction of three new buildings on 28 acres that is adjacent to its current manufacturing facility.

The new and completed facility will be over 251,000 square feet and house Liebherr USA Co.’s new headquarters and administrative building, a production and workshop facility and a warehouse and distribution building, according to Liebherr officials.

Liebherr expects to open construction on the facility by July 2018, with a completion date set for the summer of 2020.