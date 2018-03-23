First Warning Traffic – Friday bridge openings and roadwork this weekend

Posted 5:27 am, March 23, 2018, by , Updated at 05:28AM, March 23, 2018

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

James River Bridge 5:30 AM and 7:00 AM

Coleman Bridge 9:00 AM

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY CLOSURES  March 18-24

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County:

  • Lane closures under flagger control on Yorktown Road and Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on March 18-24, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

 

I-64, High Rise Bridge: Multiple closures and stoppages. Motorists should expect delays.

  • Alternating single-lane closures I-64 in both directions between S. Military Highway and Battlefield Boulevard March 18-22 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Alternating single-lane closures in both directions on South Military Highway at I-64 March 19-23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-64, Express Lanes: Full closures.

o   March 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 

I-264, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

  • Single-lane closures I-264 west from Newtown Road to I-64 interchange (outside set of lanes):

o    March 23 from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.

o    March 24 from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m.

o    March 25 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

 

York County: One lane will remain open at all times.

  • Single-lane and turn-lane closure U.S. 60 west from Williamsburg line to Waller Mill Road March 23, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 

I-95, Greensville County:

  • Ramp closure I-95 north to Route 301 (Exit 12) will be closed March 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A detour will be in place.

 

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

  • Alternating single-lane closures will be from March 18 – 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on:

o   Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.

o   Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.

o   Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.

o   Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road

      

 