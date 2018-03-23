First Warning Traffic – Friday bridge openings and roadwork this weekend
BRIDGE OPENINGS:
James River Bridge 5:30 AM and 7:00 AM
Coleman Bridge 9:00 AM
–
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY CLOSURES March 18-24
I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County:
- Lane closures under flagger control on Yorktown Road and Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on March 18-24, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
I-64, High Rise Bridge: Multiple closures and stoppages. Motorists should expect delays.
- Alternating single-lane closures I-64 in both directions between S. Military Highway and Battlefield Boulevard March 18-22 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Alternating single-lane closures in both directions on South Military Highway at I-64 March 19-23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
I-64, Express Lanes: Full closures.
o March 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
I-264, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:
- Single-lane closures I-264 west from Newtown Road to I-64 interchange (outside set of lanes):
o March 23 from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.
o March 24 from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m.
o March 25 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
York County: One lane will remain open at all times.
- Single-lane and turn-lane closure U.S. 60 west from Williamsburg line to Waller Mill Road March 23, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
I-95, Greensville County:
- Ramp closure I-95 north to Route 301 (Exit 12) will be closed March 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A detour will be in place.
Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
- Alternating single-lane closures will be from March 18 – 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on:
o Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
o Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
o Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
o Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road