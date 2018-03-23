× Charge lowered for Newport News woman arrested after baby suffers multiple injuries

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The aggravated malicious wounding charge against a Newport News woman was lowed in court Friday morning.

26-year-old Kiara Hall was arrested last September after a 13-month-old baby suffered injuries that left her hospitalized.

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit found that Hall was the child’s sole caretaker.

Friday, her initial charge was lowered to malicious wounding.

Newport News Police responded to the 100 block of Windsor Castle Drive on September 14 after receiving reports of a 13-month-old girl suffering from a medical issue.

Medics attended to the child, who had multiple visible injuries. She was ultimately transported to a local hospital for treatment.

We tried speaking with Hall at court but she refused.

No trial date has been set.