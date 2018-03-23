Big names expected at ‘Stop the Violence’ basketball game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - One month ago, a mother of a 17-year-old boy shot and killed pleaded for justice as dozens marched up Marshall Avenue in Newport News.

The march called for an end to violence on the city's east side. It's part of John Eley's ongoing effort to take back his neighborhood.

Saturday, the Newport News School Board member is taking it one step further.

"We're having a Stop the Violence Celebrity Basketball game. We want all the youth to come out, we want parents to come out. We'll have cheerleaders, step teams, dance teams, marching bands. It's going to be just not a basketball game, it's going to be a fun filled event for everyone to enjoy," said Eley.

Eley says famous faces are planning to attend.

"We called on some of our celebrity friends who are from Newport News. Alton Brown, Allen Iverson, Michael Vick," he told News 3.

The game will be held at Heritage High School at 3 p.m. and is free.