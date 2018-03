PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Humboldt Steel Corporation in Portsmouth has installed Vegas-style slot machines for patrons to play.

They’re the first bar and restaurant to have a legal form of gambling in the city

The establishment announced it on their Facebook page on March 21.

Owner of Humboldt Steel Corporation said the slot machines are sanctioned through Virginia ABC and some will be installed at their Norfolk location in two weeks.

