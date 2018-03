WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are hosting a Greek Independence Day Celebration at the White House.

The celebration is located in the East Room of the White House.

According to Encyclopdeia Britanica, the annual Greece holiday is held on March 25, which will be Sunday.

It commemorates the start of the War of Greek Independence in 1821, which helped Greece gain its independence from the Ottoman Empire.