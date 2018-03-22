VHSL has announced the resignation of its Assistant Director for Activities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Lisa Giles, the Assistant Director for Activites for the Virginia High School League has resigned.

According to press release from VHSL, this resignation is effective immediately.

“We appreciate Lisa’s 12 years of service to the VHSL and wish her the very best in her future endeavors,” said VHSL Executive Director, John W. “Billy” Haun.

The VHSL will begin accepting applications for the position on April 1. General responsibilities of the position include directing all state championships for Academic Activities, Student Publications Evaluations and Workshops, and Student Services. State events responsible for are Forensics, Debate, Theatre, Film Festival, Creative Writing, and Scholastic Bowl.

If you have any questions, please contact Billy Haun here or Lora Bickley here.