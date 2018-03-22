Two charged with child neglect after children found alone in Williamsburg hotel

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Two people have been charged with child neglect after two children were found alone in a Williamsburg hotel room in the 100 block of Bypass Road last week.

Officials with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Karima D. Ray and and 24-year-old Markel L. Spikes were charged with two counts each of abuse and neglect of children.

On March 17 at approximately 11:15 p.m., deputies responded to a call in reference to child neglect. Upon arriving at the scene, they were met by a woman who found a two-year-old boy unattended in the parking lot. Paramedics arrived and assessed the child, determining him to be in good condition.

Deputies found the room from which the child came and found that there were no adults present. There was, however, another one-year-old girl in the room, also unattended.

After further investigation, authorities found that Spikes, a York County resident, was at work, and Ray, a Newport News resident, was out with a friend.

The children were then released to a family member.