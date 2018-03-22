Take a look at the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Open house weekend for the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home has arrived!

The 2018 Dream Home is located in the Ashby’s Bridge neighborhood near Sandbridge. The home is four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 3,300 square feet and is an estimated value of $750,000.

Tickets are $100 and every ticket helps St. Jude kids and the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.=

Check out the house during Open House Weekend on March 24 and March 25. The house is open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from Noon to 5 p.m. The home is located at 2701 Ashbys Bridge Court, Virginia Beach, VA 23456.

To purchase your tickets for a chance to win the beautiful 2018 St Jude Dream Home, call 1-800-851-5323 or visit a Hampton Roads branch of Southern Bank. Remember, ticket quantities are limited!

Mail-in tickets must be received by April 23 to be eligible to win. Tune into WTKR News 3 to see the drawing for the house and all other prizes April 29 at 11 a.m.

Tickets now on sale for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Virginia Beach

36.742092 -75.988969