SevenVenues announces ‘The Lion King,’ ‘Rent’ as part of 2018-2019 Broadway in Norfolk season

NORFOLK, Va. – Jam Theatricals and SevenVenues announced the lineup for the 2018-2019 Broadway in Norfolk season last week, and two musical theater staples will make another stop in Hampton Roads.

Based on the hit 1994 Disney movie, six-time Tony Award-winning musical ‘The Lion King’ will return to Norfolk for two weeks of performances. ‘Rent’ will also return for its 20th anniversary touring production, so you can enjoy 525,600 more minutes of the classic.

Other shows announced include ‘Something Rotten!,’ ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ ‘Finding Neverland’ and ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer.’

Below is the slate for the 2018-2019 performance season:

Something Rotten! – November 9-11, 2018

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer – November 30-December 1, 2018

Rent: The 20 th Anniversary Tour – January 4-6, 2019

Anniversary Tour – The Wizard of Oz – February 15-17, 2019

Finding Neverland – March 29-31, 2019

Disney’s The Lion King – May 29-June 9, 2019

Subscriptions for six-show packages start at $260 and are available now. Subscribers will be guaranteed the same seats to each season show and will receive additional special benefits. Packages may be purchased by calling (757) 823-4299 and online here.

Tickets for individual shows will go on sale as each performance date approaches.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.