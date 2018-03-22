Redskins fan, former UVA golfer outduels Tony Romo on PGA Tour

PUNTA CANA – During his 13 year NFL career, spent entirely with the Dallas Cowboys, Tony Romo went 11-and-9 vs. the Washington Redskins. Thursday at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, he took another loss to the burgundy and gold.

Making his first ever start in an official PGA Tour event, Romo – the lead analyst for the NFL ON CBS was joined in his group of three by Denny McCarthy – a native of Rockville, Maryland. McCarthy, who is a former All-American for UVA, is also a longtime Redskins fan. Romo learned of McCarthy’s fandom early in Thursday’s round.

Thanks in part to seven birdies, McCarthy cards a six-under par round of 66 to open play at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. Romo, the 37 year old who carries a +0.3 handicap at Dallas National Golf Club, bogeyed three of his final six holes to shoot a five-over par round of 77.