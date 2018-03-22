Portsmouth men plead guilty to drug trafficking conspiracy

NORFOLK, Va. – Two Portsmouth men pleaded guilty Thursday to their involvement in a large heroin and crack cocaine conspiracy in Hampton Roads.

42-year-old Antonio “Tony Legal” Brown and 38-year-old Roman “Rome” Hurdle both face a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

Court documents say Brown was a lieutenant in the organization, which included at least 10 people, and that Hurdle was Brown’s driver and crack manufacturer, or “cook.”

The two are responsible for distributing approximately three kilograms of heroin, four kilograms of crack and more than 20 kilograms of powder cocaine.

Brown and Hurdle are both scheduled to be sentenced on June 18.