Norfolk ranks fourth in national dog park list

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk sure does love its pups!

The city was ranked fourth in the nation in a recent dog park survey that ranked cities across the nation.

According to a list by The Trust of Public Land, Norfolk is fourth behind Boise, Idaho, Portland, Oregon, and Henderson, Nevada.

The survey list Norfolk with a total of 12 dog parks, which equals out to 4.8 per 100,000 residents.

“People have many questions about ‘the right way’ to build a dog park and want to bring together the correct combination of people and resources,” said the Center for City Park Excellence’s Charlie McCabe. “We’re providing this information to serve as a guide.”

The list ranks the top 100 U.S. cities with dog parks.

Chesapeake also made the list as well. They were ranked 19, tied with Bakersfield and Long Beach, California.

In total, Chesapeake had 5 dog parks, with 2.1 per 100,000 residents.

“The Trust for Public Land is encouraging cities to put a park within a 10-minute walk of every resident,” said Adrian Benepe, Senior Vice President and Director of City Park Development for The Trust for Public Land. “As cities work toward that goal, off-leash dog areas have become highly popular places for dogs to exercise and dog-owners to socialize outdoors.”

The survey based a dog park off of being “off-leash”, which pushed a few bigger cities across the country down the list.

The survey found that New York City had the most dog parks, but when it came to off-leash parks, it fell behind other areas across the nation.