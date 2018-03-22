Norfolk Premium Outlets welcomes spring with Easter egg hunt

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Premium Outlets is inviting Hampton Roads families to hop into spring with an Easter egg hunt!

The hunt will take place on Saturday, March 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children under age 10 will search the outlets’ grounds in front of the H&M for hidden eggs and enjoy free activities such as balloon artists and face painting.

If you’re no spring chicken, you’ll also be able to enjoy savings of up to 65 percent off on brands such as A|X Armani Exchange, Banana Republic Factory Store, Under Armour, Old Navy Outlet, Levi’s Outlet, Vans Outlet, Carter’s, the newly opened H&M and more.

Norfolk Premium Outlets are located at 1600 Premium Outlets Boulevard in Norfolk.

