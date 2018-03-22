× Local organization offering free tax preparations

NORFOLK, Va – The Hampton Roads Community Action Program (HRCAP), in partnership with the Families Achieving Community Economic Stability (FACES) Coalition, will provide free tax preparation services to qualified residents of the Hampton Roads community.

Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA), trained volunteers will assist residents claim additional tax credits and deductions.

HRCAP and FACES will provide free tax services for Hampton Roads residents who meet the following eligibility requirements:

Families with incomes of less than $53,930 and two or more children

Single individuals with no children and incomes less than $15,010

Low-income, elderly, people with disabilities

Tax services through HRCAP and FACES will be provided until April 17. For a complete listing of VITA Preparation Sites, and service dates and times, visit www.hrcapinc.org. The IRS also provides a list of free tax preparation services across the country.