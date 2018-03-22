Local elementary school janitor sentenced for selling heroin on school grounds

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Two Newport News men were sentenced this week to a combined 87 months in prison for distributing heroin on the property of a local elementary school.

28-year-old Aaron Williams, who was a janitor at Sedgefield Elementary School in Newport News, was sentenced to Wednesday to 21 months in prison and six years of supervised release. His partner, 51-year-old Scott Fletcher, was sentenced Thursday to 66 months in prison and four years of supervised release.

Court documents say Williams and Fletcher were both involved in distributing heroin in Newport News and Hampton. In October 2016, Williams reportedly sold heroin he got from Fletcher to a confidential informant on school property at Sedgefield Elementary.

