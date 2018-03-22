In sync in spring, ODU football one-third through spring practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - While the weather certainly doesn't make it feel like spring, the Old Dominion football team is one-third of the way through its annual spring practice period.

Thursday, the Monarchs completed their fifth of 15 scheduled practices. According to the team website, ODU worked out for an hour and 40 minutes - focusing on blitz pickup and one-on-one defense for blitz coverage.

"I feel really good about where we are right now," ODU head football coach Bobby Wilder told News 3. "Number one: because of how they're handling the elements. They've come out with a great attitude every day, working to get better. This is a veteran team with 22 seniors so we can practice hard."

While Wilder says every starting position is up for grabs after last year's 5-and-7 season, sophomore-to-be Steven Williams is the favorite to earn the starting quarterback job after making seven starts last season. In doing so, Williams became the second-youngest QB to ever start a game at the major college football level.

"I'm more comfortable in the offence - knowing my job and everyone else's job," Williams explained. "Plus, just knowing the different tools and plays is a plus."

ODU wraps-up spring drills April 14th with its annual spring game at Foreman Field.