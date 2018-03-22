Hampton man sentenced to 12 years for cyberstalking and making threats

RALEIGH, N.C. – A 57-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for cyberstalking and threatening multiple persons over state lines.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, William Scott Davis Jr. lost the parental rights of his daughter in 2009 because of a false documentation issue, which led to a the harassment of a Cary Police Department detective and two female attorneys, who were apart of the case that led to his prosecution on fraud offenses.

Davis also impersonated a Federal Bureau of Investigations agent as well.

He communicated threats and harassment, including the potential of rape toward the women, from his home in Virginia in 2014 evidence proved.

“The proper functioning of our social services and judicial systems requires that all its participants – prosecutors, law enforcement officers, and attorneys – be free from threats and harm. Our systems cannot function where those participants face threats, intimidation or the real risk of harm. This case is an example of the steps the United States Department of Justice and the United States Attorney’s Office will take when these public servants face these risks. Make no mistake, we will stand firmly behind our fellow prosecutors and our law enforcement and social services partners!”

The case against Davis was a joint investigation between the Cary Police Department and the FBI.