× First Warning Forecast: Tracking sunshine and highs in the 50s to end the work week

Partly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures in the low and mid 30s. It will still be a bit breezy with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph, so we’ll have wind chills values in the 20s once again.

Mostly sunny and cool to end your work week. Expect highs in the low 50s. It will be breezy once again with winds out of the northwest. High pressure will be keeping us dry.

We are keeping our eye on an area of low pressure that will be tracking from the west. Saturday will start out with some sunshine, with clouds building in throughout the day. We are tracking showers that will move in late Saturday afternoon and evening. Showers will start as rain but as temperatures drop overnight, we will see a mix of rain and snow. Showers will move out Sunday morning and skies will clear out Sunday afternoon. As of now, we’re not looking at a whole lot of accumulation. Most communities will see an inch or less at this point. We will continue to monitor the possible accumulation. It will be chilly this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be light on Saturday but will pick up again on Sunday.

Mostly sunny skies to start the work week. Temperatures will still be well below-normal with highs in the upper 40s. Warming into the low 50s on Tuesday, and then finally the low 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

