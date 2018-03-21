Woman arrested in connection to New Year’s Day burglary in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A woman has been arrested in connection to a burglary at a home on Clay Drive, according to police.

Police were sent to the home on January 2 around 1:15 p.m. in reference to a past burglary.

When officers arrived, they talked with two victims. Both victims told police that on January 1 at approximately 3 a.m., their door was kicked in and six people attacked them.

Police say one of the offenders was 21-year-old Cole Hayes. Warrants were obtained on Hayes for malicious wounding, simple assault by mob, burglary and unlawful damage.

Hayes was arrested on February 20 on the warrants related to the incident.