Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain to snow, wind, and tidal flooding

Rain, snow, and wind… We will start with rain again this morning but not as widespread as yesterday. Temperatures will start near 40 this morning and fall into the mid 30s this afternoon. As the colder air moves in we will likely see snow mix in. Expect the transition around 9 AM near I-95 and closer to 2 PM near the coast. Most of Hampton Roads will see between 0” and 1” of accumulation. 1” to 2” possible for areas north and west, near the Middle Peninsula and Eastern Shore. Most of NE NC will see little to no accumulation. It will still be windy with northwest winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Expect tidal flooding again today near the early afternoon high tide.

Rain/snow showers will taper off tonight but it will still be windy. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s overnight.

Clouds will linger into Thursday morning but more sunshine will mix in by midday. It will still be chilly with highs in the upper 40s. Winds will remain strong, NW at 10 to 20 and gusts to near 30 mph. Expect sunny skies on Friday with highs near 50.

Highs will linger in the upper 40s and low 50s this weekend. We will start with sunshine on Saturday but clouds will build in with a chance for rain Saturday night. Clouds and scattered showers will continue into Sunday.

Today: Cloudy, Rain/Snow (70%), Windy. Temperatures falling into the 30s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain/Snow (40%), Windy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

