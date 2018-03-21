Virginia Zoo partners with six local organizations for 2018 Membership Swap

NORFOLK, Va. – How’s that for a deal?

From April to September, members of the Virginia Zoo will be able to use their memberships to receive free admission to participating organizations throughout Hampton Roads.

“Creating long-lasting partnerships with other great local organizations is one way we help bring the region together,” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo. “Plus, it’s a terrific way for our members to be able to experience the tremendous array of museums and attractions that are just down the road.”

Below is the schedule for the 2018 Membership Swaps:

Last year the Zoo partnered with two local organizations for member swaps. More than 20,000 people took advantage of these extra benefits.

The number of admissions per membership, perks and benefits for each member swap varies at each location.

The Virginia Zoo is located at 3500 Granby Street in Norfolk.

