Two women injured in Newport News drive-by shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Two women were injured in a drive-by shooting in the 600 block of Ridley Circle Tuesday evening, according to police.

One victim, a 25-year-old Portsmouth woman, was found in the area of 16th Street and Jefferson Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand. A second victim, a 29-year-old Newport News woman, was located in the 600 block of Ridley Circle with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the two victims were talking with each other in the 600 block of Ridley Circle when a passenger in a dark colored vehicle fired several shots. The first victim was a passenger in a white sedan at the time of the shooting. The driver of the sedan drove from the area, stopping at 16th Street and Jefferson Avenue. The second victim was stayed at the scene.

When at the scene, officers noticed an unoccupied car damaged by gunfire.

Witnesses say the dark-colored car was last seen heading eastbound on 16th Street towards Jefferson Avenue.