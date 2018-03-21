Two minors arrested in connection with death of 15-year-old in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk detectives have arrested two minor in connection with the death of a 15-year-old.

On Monday evening, police responded to a home in the 1600 block of Corprew Avenue for a report of a 15-year-old who was found unresponsive and not breathing. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

One minor has been charged with second degree murder and a second minor was charged with accessory after the fact.

Both are being held at the Norfolk Detention Home.

Anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.